Leon Edwards may be on the cusp of finally locking down his first UFC title shot, but “Rocky” is already planning on a trilogy with current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Nothing is official at this time, but Edwards should be meeting Usman across the cage his next time out. The welterweight contender has gone unbeaten in his last 10 fights and seems like the only logical choice for the champ. After all, Usman already holds title fight wins over Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns. There aren’t too many contenders left at 170 pounds.

While Usman also holds a win over Edwards that came all the way back at UFC on FOX 17 in 2015. Edwards is a different fighter now and believes that he will defeat Usman in their rematch to set up a massive third fight.

“I believe so,” Edwards told MMA Junkie about the possibility of a trilogy fight. “When I go out there and beat him – like I said, he’s been a dominant champion for a little while now, so when I got out there and take the belt off him, I can see No. 3 happening straight away. And from there, we figure out what’s next.”

Having fought Usman once before Edwards has some idea of what the champion can do inside of the cage. However, that was well over six years ago and both fighters have drastically changed since then. Usman has gone on to win the UFC welterweight title and become the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world while Edwards hasn’t lost a single fight in his own right.

It will be an interesting rematch to watch, especially considering Usman’s standup has gotten so much better. Edwards still believes that he has made the bigger strides and will be too well-rounded to be stopped.

“I think he’ll try and come out and strike,” Edwards said. “Like I said, if you’re having success in one thing, you won’t stop it for a fight. You’ll try it. Once he sees he can’t have success there then he’ll resort back to his wrestling. We’re two different fighters now from when we last fought six, seven years ago, and I think if either of us approach the fight as if we were fighting the same guy six, seven years ago, we’re gonna lose. We’ve got to look at it as a brand new fight and approach it that way, and that’s how I’m approaching it.”