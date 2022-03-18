It seems like things could be lining up for a middleweight clash between contenders Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland, but the two fighters first mixed it up on social media this past Thursday.

Strickland, who has been on an absolute tear at 185 pounds since moving up from welterweight in 2020, is trying to score the biggest fights he can. The middleweight contender was recently asked about a potential clash with Darren Till, but Strickland is unwilling to fight “Gorilla” at this time. Instead, Strickland turned his attention to Costa and expressed interest in booking a matchup with the former UFC middleweight title challenger.

Costa, who is coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori back at UFC Vegas 41, didn’t take too kindly to the way Strickland called him out. “Borrachinha” took to social media on Thursday to accept the challenge and call Strickland a “rat.”

Let’s do it rat.

Veremos se é valentão mesmo. pic.twitter.com/gJicIDsfUt — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 17, 2022

“Let’s do it rat,” wrote Costa.

Strickland was quick to reply, claiming that he has already asked UFC about a matchup with Costa only to have the promotion sturn it down.

I asked for Costa and the UFC didn't seem so confident in his future.. Also i dont think they liked me punching down to get a title shot lol.. but worst case for you Costa there is always bellator.. Maybe 205? Idk... https://t.co/1Hz83MUyWB — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 18, 2022

“I asked for Costa and the UFC didn’t seem so confident in his future.. Also i dont think they liked me punching down to get a title shot lol.. but worst case for you Costa there is always bellator.. Maybe 205? Idk...,” wrote Strickland.

Costa then fired back with a vulgar outburst suggesting Strickland isn’t man enough to actually book a fight.

I knew you were a fuc*king pus*y but this show of insecurity surprised even me. just another fake macho https://t.co/iYcIdTGui0 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 18, 2022

“I knew you were a f—king p—-y, but this show of insecurity surprised even me. Just another fake macho,” wrote Costa.

Strickland had the last word. The middleweight contender once again claimed that he asked UFC for a matchup with Costa only to have the promotion turn him down multiple times. Strickland also told Costa that if they can’t book a fight inside of the Octagon he’s always open to meeting in the streets of Las Vegas.

@BorrachinhaMMA heres the thing man. The UFC said no. I asked multiple times..... But after your forced to move to light heavyweight I'll catch you in Vegas and if you wanna run your mouth I'll give it to you for free... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 18, 2022

“@BorrachinhaMMA heres the thing man. The UFC said no. I asked multiple times..... But after your forced to move to light heavyweight I’ll catch you in Vegas and if you wanna run your mouth I’ll give it to you for free...,” wrote Strickland.

While Strickland claims that UFC didn’t want to book a matchup for him with Costa it’s certainly something that makes sense at this time. Strickland has won five-straight in the middleweight division and needs another top five name to push him closer towards a title shot. Costa has lost his last two trips to the Octagon, but he’s still ranked No. 4 in the division and provides a big enough test for Strickland in his pursuit of UFC gold.

What do you think, fight fans? Is this a matchup you would like to see?

Let’s hear it!