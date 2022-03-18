Open scoring (finally) coming to MMA courtesy of Combate Global on March 24

Combate Global will make its return to the hurt business with a “Mexico vs. USA” themed fight card on Thurs., March 24, 2022 from inside the Univision Studios in Miami, Fla., available to stream LIVE on Paramount+ beginning with a special pre-fight show at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The first fight is expected to get underway at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

The March 24 event will be headlined by the lightweight showdown between Sambo champion Daniel Sanchez (3-1), hailing from Mexico, and undefeated 155-pound bruiser Angel “Salsa King” Alvarez (4-0), representing the United States.

“Whenever Mexico and the U.S. face off in Combate Global with fighters like Daniel Sanchez and Angel Alvarez, fans are guaranteed to see high energy, high drama and Mucha Mas Acción in La Jaula,” said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren.

Combate Global will also introduce open scoring for its March 24 return.

Unlike traditional scoring, where judges’ results are not revealed until the end of the contest, open scoring allows both the live audience and the athletes competing (along with their respective corners) to see the judges’ scores at the conclusion of each round.

Here's the finalized fight card for March 24:

155 lbs.: Daniel Sanchez (3-1) vs. Angel “Salsa King” Alvarez (4-0)

125 lbs.: Melissa Amaya (2-0) vs. Yessica Ortega (1-1)

158 lbs.: Ruben “El Diamante” Lozano (9-5) vs. Jimmy “Sandstorm” Sandlin (4-4)

155 lbs.: Miguel “The Destroyer” Villegas (8-2) vs. Jake Childers (8-2)

145 lbs.: David “Doggy” Aguilar (2-0) of Mexicali, B.C. vs. Tyler “Yogi” Hinton (0-1)

135 lbs.: “Slick” Rick Zelada (2-0) vs. Ismael “Kraken” Zamora (1-1)

111 lbs.: Yajaira “La Pantera Negra” Cunningham (3-3) vs. Kayla Hracho (3-3)

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.