UFC 281 PPV, annual ‘Showdown Week’ announced for this Oct. in Abu Dhabi

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be returning to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022, for the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) card and annual “Showdown Week,” according to a press release distributed on Friday.

“I can’t wait to bring another event back to Abu Dhabi,” said UFC President Dana White. “Every time we go there the events get bigger and better, and this year we are going all out and bringing back Abu Dhabi ‘Showdown Week’ in addition to more incredible fights. Fans are not going to want to miss this one.”

Showdown Week in Abu Dhabi is similar to Fight Week in Las Vegas, featuring several days of fight-week activities include athlete signings, training seminars, pool parties, music concerts, and merchandise events. Pre-registration is highly encouraged.

“UFC and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week are massively popular and almost permanent fixtures on our Abu Dhabi Calendar,” said Fatima Al Baloushi, acting director of Abu Dhabi Events Bureau at the Department of Culture and Tourism.

“We strive to deliver the world’s best fighters and we are excited to bring yet another thrilling title bout to Abu Dhabi in October. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world and showing them why Abu Dhabi is the ultimate UFC destination.”

No bouts have been attached to the UFC 281 fight card at the time of this writing; however, that’s likely to change sooner, rather than later.