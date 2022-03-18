UFC London early weigh-in results, LIVE video for ‘Volkov vs Aspinall’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding its early (and official) weigh-ins this morning (Fri., March 18, 2022) inside the promotion’s host hotel “across the pond” to finalize the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., March 19) at O2 Arena in London, England.

The LIVE weigh-in stream begins promptly at 5 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

LIVE! Stream UFC ‘London’ On ESPN+ The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on March 19, 2022, for the first time in two years led by a hard-hitting Heavyweight showdown between top-ranked division contenders, Alexander Volkov (No. 6) and Tom Aspinall (No. 11). In the UFC ‘London’ co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to Featherweight action against Arnold Allen, while up-and-coming English striking sensation, Paddy Pimblett, locks horns with Rodrigo Vargas. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

Headlining the ESPN+ fight card is the heavyweight showdown between No. 6-ranked Russian bruiser Alexander Volkov and hometown hero Tom Aspinall, who looks to crack the Top 10 with a breakout performance against “Drago.” Elsewhere on the card, longtime lightweight veteran Dan Hooker makes his featherweight return opposite once-beaten English sensation Arnold Allen.

And let’s not forget the return of lightweight loudmouth Paddy Pimblett.

If you’re too sleepy to catch this morning’s weigh-in festivities; no worries, we’ll be sure to drop the weigh-in text results below just as soon as the final fighter tips the scale. In addition, you can swing back at 1 p.m. ET for the promotion’s ceremonial weigh ins — complete with staredowns — right here at MMAmania.com.

UFC London early weigh-in text results:

UFC London Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Alexander Volkov () vs. Tom Aspinall ()

145 lbs.: Dan Hooker () vs. Arnold Allen ()

155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett () vs. Rodrigo Vargas ()

170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson () vs. Takashi Soto ()

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov () vs. Sergei Pavlovich ()

205 lbs.: Paul Craig () vs. Nikita Krylov ()

UFC London ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Jack Shore () vs. Timur Valiev ()

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina () vs. Molly McCann ()

125 lbs.: Cody Durden () vs. Muhammad Mokaev ()

145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani () vs. Mike Grundy ()

115 lbs.: Cory McKenna () vs. Elise Reed ()

135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Nathaniel Wood — SCRATCHED (details here)

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert () vs. Ilia Topuria ()

Remember to circle back at 1 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 4 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Volkov vs. Aspinall” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.