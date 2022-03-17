Miesha Tate vs Lauren Murphy flyweight showdown on tap for UFC 276 in July

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is scheduled to make her flyweight debut at the promotion’s upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card in July, going head-to-head with No. 3-ranked title contender Lauren Murphy inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to a tweet from Ariel Helwani.

The bout was previously rumored for UFC Vegas 54 in May; however, contracts were never signed and “Cupcake” — fresh off her record-setting win on Celebrity Big Brother — warned that she may not be ready in time.

Tate (19-8) found the motivation to change weight classes after last November’s loss to Brazilian standout Ketlen Vieira. Murphy (15-5), meanwhile, ended her five-fight win streak at the hands of current division champion, Valentina Shevchenko, at UFC 266.

The UFC 276 fight card does not have a main event just yet, or any other fights for that matter, but you can expect that to change over the next couple of weeks, if not sooner.