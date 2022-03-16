Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza strawweight title rematch in the works for UFC 274 co-main event

The long-awaited rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza finally has a date.

Sports Illustrated broke the news Weds. (March 16, 2022) that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight title will be on the line in the co-main event of UFC 274 on May 7 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Esparza (18-6) became the first woman to capture the 115-pound crown at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 20 in Dec. 2014. To do so, she bested a young and inexperienced Namajunas who was only 2-1 at the time (Esparza being 10-2).

Nearly a decade later and the tables are turned with Namajunas the champion and Esparza the challenger. Currently, amid her second reign as a titleholder, “Thug” first captured the belt in Nov. 2017 at UFC 217 with a stunning upset knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the first round (watch highlights). A couple of months later and Namajunas successfully defended in her rematch with Jedrzejczyk (watch highlights) before dropping the title to Jessica Andrade in May 2019 (watch highlights). She reclaimed the belt this past year with yet another first-round stunner when knocking out Zhang Weili in 78 seconds at UFC 261 (watch highlights). Again, she defended in their immediate rematch later in the year.

Related Jedrzejczyk Gives Power Edge To Namajunas Over Zhang

Esparza, on the other hand, is on the best run of her UFC career since she was champion having won five straight fights with wins over the likes of Marina Rodriguez, Yan Xiaonan, Alexa Grasso, and former Invicta Fighting Championship champions Michelle Waterson and Virna Jandiroba.

The addition of the bout gives the card two championship bouts in total. Check out the current lineup below.

Lightweight - 155lbs: (C) Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Strawweight - 115lbs: (C)Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Light Heavyweight - 205lbs: Maurício Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Heavyweight - 207-265lbs: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Featherweight - 145lbs: Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Welterweight - 170lbs: Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Flyweight - 125lbs: Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Strawweight: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Flyweight: C.J. Vergara vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Bantamweight - 135lbs: Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto