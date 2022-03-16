Kevin Holland responds to ‘douchebag’ Brendan Allen joking about taking down Houston gunman

Kevin Holland proved once again that not all heroes wear capes. But that doesn’t mean everyone was impressed.

On Monday (March 14, 2022), Holland subdued a gunman in a Houston, Tex. sushi restaurant by wrestling the man to the ground and applying a rear-naked choke. Holland’s recent heroics come less than six months after he apprehended a car thief.

Many in the community reacted to the incident including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight Brendan Allen, a former opponent of Holland’s. Taking to Twitter, Allen replied to the news saying; “Cmon i know @Trailblaze2top didn't take him down lmao.”

“There’s another guy from the Daukaus camp making jokes and stuff like that which I thought was a little weird because Chris is an ex-cop and stuff like that,” Holland said on The MMA Hour. “But aye, I would love to make a few jokes but ya know... I’m a jokester, I like to have fun but it’s one of those situations — I just got a message from one of the ladies there. She was happy that her and her husband got to go home to their newborn baby.

“So, if I’m not mistaken, Brendan Allen has a couple kids — had a kid not too long ago. Hopefully when you’re in that situation, Brendan, hopefully, you’re not joking. Hopefully, you’re taking things serious and you’re able to make it home to your kids and everybody that’s in there can make it home to their kids and you’re not such a douchebag. And Brendan, don’t ever forget, I’m a 170-pounder now but I’ll still come up to 185 and smack any one of you guys.”

Allen defeated Holland in Oct. 2019 via second-round rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights). It was the fight that led into Holland’s stellar 2020 campaign that saw him win five bouts in a calendar year — four of which ended by knockout.

“Trailblazer” most recently dropped to the Welterweight division when successfully debuting against Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira at UFC 272 earlier this month.