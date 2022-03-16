UFC London staredowns: Pimblett-Vargas, Volkov-Aspinall face off at MMA media day (Video)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held its official pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, taking place this Sat. night (March 19, 2022) from inside O2 Arena in London, England.
Watch a full replay of today’s media festivities right here.
Some of the top athletes from this weekend’s fight card came face-to-face at the conclusion of the event, including Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall (heavyweight), as well as Paddy Pimblett and Rodrigo Vargas (lightweight). In addition, Dan Hooker took the stage opposite featherweight phenom Arnold Allen.
The main event will determine whether Aspinall is a future title contender or simply a local hero with a lot of hype. As for Pimblett, this marks his second appearance for UFC and remains unranked, but has to put on a spectacular performance to back up all the trash talk we’ve heard from “The Baddy” since joining UFC early last year.
Hooker, meanwhile, is returning to 145 pounds after a hot-and-cold run at lightweight and will look to quell the uprising of the once-beaten English bruiser. Allen is the winner of 10 straight with three finishes.
For the rest of the UFC London fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.
Loading comments...