UFC London: Alexander Volkov calls interim title ‘logical decision’ during ‘dark times’ for heavyweights

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will have reconstructive knee surgery on March 18 to repair damage suffered in his UFC 270 title defense. If everything goes according to plan, “The Predator” will be able to make his MMA return in early 2023.

So what happens to the heavyweight division until then?

LIVE! Stream UFC ‘London’ On ESPN+ The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on March 19, 2022, for the first time in two years led by a hard-hitting Heavyweight showdown between top-ranked division contenders, Alexander Volkov (No. 6) and Tom Aspinall (No. 11). In the UFC ‘London’ co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to Featherweight action against Arnold Allen, while up-and-coming English striking sensation, Paddy Pimblett, locks horns with Rodrigo Vargas. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

“I think an interim title would be quite a logical decision now because we frankly don’t know what will (happen),” No. 6-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov told reporters at the UFC London media day (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “But the only question is: Who will fight for this interim title? (Ciryl) Gane lost, and (Tai) Tuivasa only entered now as a third. Right now it’s very dark times even for UFC heavyweights.”

That’s assuming Ngannou comes back instead of jumping ship.

The 33 year-old Volkov (33-9) will have an opportunity to insert himself into temporary title talk when he collides with fast-rising English sensation Tom Aspinall atop the UFC London event this Sat. night (March 19, 2022) inside O2 Arena in London, England.

For the rest of the UFC London fight card and lineup click here.