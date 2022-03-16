Spitting! Shoving! Thor vs Eddie Hall staredown video ends after ‘severely injuring someone’

Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson came face-to-face with Eddie Hall this week in advance of their pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (March 19, 2022) inside Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in UAE.

“Things got pretty heated, insults were thrown and it ended with Eddie being dragged out of the building severely injuring someone involved, whilst trying to spit on me,” Bjornsson told his YouTube followers. “I did spit back, not my finest moment but the adrenaline was cranked and I was shocked that he would do something so disgusting.”

So what’s the beef?

Bjornsson broke the world deadlift record back in early 2020 but Hall — the previous record holder — claimed the former “Mountain” actor achieved the mark under dubious circumstances, which led to a lot of online arguing and ultimately, a boxing match.

“I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with Eddie on Saturday,” Bjornsson continued. “We can settle this once and for all, without it turning into a disgusting street fight which is clearly what Eddie wanted after his clear lack of discipline in yesterday’s display.”

This weekend’s fight is available to stream on SEGI TV.