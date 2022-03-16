Bellator MMA rankings updated following ‘Borics vs Burnell’ event in St. Louis

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 276, which went down last week (Sat., March 12, 2022) inside The Family Arena in St. Louis, Miss. In the main event of the evening, Adam Borics picked up a unanimous decision win over Mads Burnell in a thrilling five-round Featherweight fight (highlights).

In the co-main event, former Light Heavyweight champion Phil Davis took on and defeated ex-title contender, Julius Anglickas, to put himself right back in the thick of the championship picture.

To find out how fighters are ranked after each Bellator MMA event click here.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. A.J. McKee (18-0)

2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

3. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)

4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

6. Ryan Bader (29-7)

7. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

8. Corey Anderson (16-5)

9. Michael Page (20-1)

10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

4. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

6. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

7. Cat Zingano (12-4)

8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

9. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) NR*

10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (29-7)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2)

3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)

4. Linton Vassell (22-8)

5. Tim Johnson (15-8)

6. Steve Mowry (10-0)

7. Tyrell Fortune (11-2)

8. Davion Franklin (5-0)

9. Said Sowma (8-3)

10. Gokhan Saricam (7-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-5)

2. Phil Davis (23-6)

3. Ryan Bader (29-7)

4. Anthony Johnson (23-6) +1

5. Julius Anglickas (10-3) -1

6. Lyoto Machida (26-11)

7. Alex Polizzi (10-1) +1

8. Karl Albrektsson (13-3) -1

9. Grant Neal (6-1)

10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2)

1. Johnny Eblen (11-0) +2

2. Austin Vanderford (11-1)

3. John Salter (18-6) -1

4. Fabian Edwards (9-2)

5. Anatoly Tokov (30-2)

6. Lorenz Larkin (23-7)

7. Romero Cotton (6-0) +1

8. Dalton Rosta (6-0) -1

9. Anthony Adams (9-2)

10. Khalid Murtazaliev (15-3)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Michael Page (20-1)

2. Douglas Lima (32-10)

3. Jason Jackson (15-4)

4. Logan Storley (13-1)

5. Neiman Gracie (11-3)

6. Andrey Koreshkov (25-4)

7. Derek Anderson (17-4)

8. Paul Daley (43-18-2)

9. Kyle Crutchmer (8-1)

10. Sabah Homasi (16-10)

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Patricky Pitbull (24-10)

1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4)

2. Brent Primus (11-2)

3. Benson Henderson (29-11) +1

4. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) +1

5. Peter Queally (13-6-1) +1

6. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1) +1

7. Myles Jury (19-6) +1

8. Alexander Shabliy (20-3) +1

9. Dan Moret (15-7)

10. Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-1) NR*

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. AJ McKee (18-0)

1. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)

2. Adam Borics (17-1)

3. Mads Burnell (16-4)

4. Aaron Pico (9-3)

5. Pedro Carvalho (12-5)

6. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7)

7. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3)

8. Daniel Weichel (41-13)

9. Justin Gonzales (12-1)

10. Darrion Caldwell (15-6)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Juan Archuleta (25-3)

2. Patchy Mix (15-1)

3. Raufeon Stots (17-1)

4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2)

5. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4)

6. Leandro Higo (21-5)

7. James Gallagher (11-2)

8. Josh Hill (21-4)

9. Jornel Lugo (8-0)

10. Cass Bell (5-2)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

2. Cat Zingano (12-4)

3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

4. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

5. Leah McCourt (6-2)

6. Janay Harding (6-5)

7. Pam Sorenson (9-4)

8. Talita Nogueira (8-2) -1

9. Jessica Borga (3-4)

10. Dayana Silva (9-7)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

2. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

3. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

4. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

5. Alejandra Lara (9-5)

6. Veta Arteaga (6-4)

7. DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1)

8. Vanessa Porto (23-9)

9. Diana Avsaragova (4-0)

10. Valerie Loureda (4-1)

Bellator will be back in action on March 15 to stage Bellator 277 in San Jose, Calif., featuring a championship rematch between Featherweight champion A.J. Mckee and Patricio Freire. In the co-main event, Vadim Nemkov will defend his Light Heavyweight title against Corey Anderson in the Grand Prix final.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.