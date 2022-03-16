Live: UFC London media day video feat. Alexander Volkov, Tom Aspinall

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC London: “Volkov vs. Aspinall” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 19, 2022) inside O2 Arena in London, England.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Alexander Volkov – No.6 UFC heavyweight
Tom Aspinall – No.11 UFC heavyweight
Arnold Allen – No.7 UFC featherweight
Dan Hooker – No. 8 UFC lightweight
Paddy Pimblett – UFC lightweight
Kazula Vergas – UFC lightweight
Paul Craig - No.11 UFC light heavyweight
Jai Herbert – UFC lightweight
Jack Shore – UFC bantamweight
Molly McCann – UFC women’s flyweight
Mike Grundy – UFC featherweight
Cory McKenna – UFC women’s strawweight
Nathaniel Wood – UFC bantamweight
Muhammad Mokaev – UFC flyweight
Lineup subject to change.
Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall will headline this weekend’s heavyweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, Dan Hooker makes his featherweight return against 145-pound rising star Arnold Allen.
For the rest of the UFC London fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.
