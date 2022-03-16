Live: UFC London media day video feat. Alexander Volkov, Tom Aspinall

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC London: “Volkov vs. Aspinall” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 19, 2022) inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Alexander Volkov – No.6 UFC heavyweight

Tom Aspinall – No.11 UFC heavyweight

Arnold Allen – No.7 UFC featherweight

Dan Hooker – No. 8 UFC lightweight

Paddy Pimblett – UFC lightweight

Kazula Vergas – UFC lightweight

Paul Craig - No.11 UFC light heavyweight

Jai Herbert – UFC lightweight

Jack Shore – UFC bantamweight

Molly McCann – UFC women’s flyweight

Mike Grundy – UFC featherweight

Cory McKenna – UFC women’s strawweight

Nathaniel Wood – UFC bantamweight

Muhammad Mokaev – UFC flyweight

Lineup subject to change.

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall will headline this weekend’s heavyweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, Dan Hooker makes his featherweight return against 145-pound rising star Arnold Allen.

