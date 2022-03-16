A hugely promising Heavyweight looks to graduate from prospect to contender this Saturday (March 19, 2022) when Tom Aspinall puts his unbeaten Octagon record on the line against veteran Alexander Volkov in UFC London’s main event. O2 Arena in London, England, will also host a pivotal Featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker, the latter of whom returns to the division for the first time in five years. Plus, Paddy Pimblett faces Kazula Vargas, while Gunnar Nelson makes his long-awaited cage return opposite Takashi Sato.

We’re closing in on the next pay-per-view (PPV), so let’s gather some funds ...

LIVE! Stream UFC ‘London’ On ESPN+ The wait is over! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on March 19, 2022, for the first time in two years led by a hard-hitting Heavyweight showdown between top-ranked division contenders, Alexander Volkov (No. 6) and Tom Aspinall (No. 11). In the UFC ‘London’ co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to Featherweight action against Arnold Allen, while up-and-coming English striking sensation, Paddy Pimblett, locks horns with Rodrigo Vargas. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

What Went Wrong at UFC Vegas 50?

Not gonna lie, I massively underestimated both J.J. Aldrich and Damon Jackson, whose wrestling far exceeded my expectations. Luckily, some heroics from Azamat Murzakanov and Cody Brundage — combined with strong efforts from Javid Basharat and Sodiq Yusuff — ensured another profitable weekend.

UFC London Odds For The Under Card:

Mike Grundy (-165) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+145)

Sergei Pavlovich (-300) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (+260)

Nikita Krylov (-180) vs. Paul Craig (+155)

Timur Valiev (-120) vs. Jack Shore (EVEN)

Cory McKenna (-260) vs. Elise Reed (+210)

Nathaniel Wood (-290) vs. Vince Morales (+230)

Muhammad Mokaev (-350) vs. Cody Durden (+270)

Thoughts: Makwan Amirkhani and Paul Craig look like decent underdogs, while Timur Valiev and Nathaniel Wood are undervalued as favorites.

It’s clear at this point that Amirkhani is short on cardio and hapless on the feet, but he’s got enough to carry him past a fellow wrestling enthusiast in Grundy. Grundy’s going to willingly jump into Amirkhani’s wheelhouse, and like countryman Chris Fishgold, things will end poorly for him. Amirkhani seems like the better wrestler and is definitely the better submission artist, so he’s worth a look.

Put him in with Nathaniel Wood, whose kickboxing and wrestling make him a huge problem for Vince Morales.

I’ve been guilty of underestimating both Nikita Krylov and Paul Craig on many occasions, so take any analysis of the two with a grain of salt. Still, this looks very winnable for “Bearjew.” Krylov’s submission defense has long been an Achilles’ heel of his (he’s prone to gassing) and Craig’s striking has looked quite potent of late.

It’s a pick-’em fight at worst, making those +155 odds very tempting.

Even acknowledging that Valiev’s chin is an issue, he’s a good enough striker and wrestler to give fellow all-rounder Shore fits. His speed and footwork are a handful for even elite strikers, and he’s got the takedown offense and defense to defuse Shore’s lethal ground game. There’s the off chance that Shore melts him with a stray punch, of course, but surviving a killer like Raoni Barcelos has me confident in Valiev’s chances.

Vince Morales has a great right hand, but there’s not a lot else going for him. He’s exceedingly vulnerable to leg kicks and solid wrestling, both of which Nathaniel Wood offers in spades. Though Wood has been clipped before, he’s sufficiently difficult to finish that I trust him to come through.

UFC London Odds For The Main Card:

Tom Aspinall (-120) vs. Alexander Volkov (EVEN)

Arnold Allen (-115) vs. Daniel Hooker (-105)

Paddy Pimblett (-490) vs. Rodrigo Vargas (+360)

Gunnar Nelson (-450) vs. Takashi Sato (+340)

Molly McCann (-130) vs. Luana Carolina (+110)

Ilia Topuria (-475) vs. Jai Herbert (+350)

Thoughts: Honestly, not a ton to work with here. I suppose you could use Gunnar Nelson and Ilia Topuria to slightly beef up some parlays — both of their opponents consistently struggle on the mat. And, a bit on Molly McCann might work as well, as her aggression and wrestling attack could give Luana Carolina tons of issues.

UFC London Best Bets:

Parlay — Ilia Topuria and Timur Valiev: Bet $80 to make $97.60

Parlay — Nathaniel Wood and Molly McCann: Bet $80 to make $110.40

Parlay — Gunnar Nelson and Makwan Amirkhani: Bet $60 to make $119.40

Single bet — Paul Craig: Bet $60 to make $93

UFC London is absolutely choked with rising talent ... and one well worth watching. See you Saturday afternoon, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $1,278.46

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 4 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London: “Volkov vs. Aspinall” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.