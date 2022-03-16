Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Kevin Holland may or may not be a super hero. It was less than six months ago that “Trailblazer” captured a car thief, and the accidental vigilante may have just saved some lives with his heroic actions yesterday when a man opened fire in a sushi restaurant in Houston. Holland, along with two others, wrestled the gun away from the man, preventing any injuries and keeping him subdued until police arrived.

Speaking with ESPN, Holland provided further details on the incident. “I wouldn’t tell the next person to do it unless they’re seriously trained for that type of situation,” Holland began. “Besides doing cage fighting, I train self-defense first and foremost. For me, that was the best way to defend myself at the moment. Plus, I like Batman.”

After gun fire disrupted the restaurant, Holland went towards the commotion as others fled the scene, which “seemed like the safer route.” Holland’s martial arts and self-defense skills came in handy once he actually got hold of the gunman. After identifying which of the two men wrestling over the weapon was the threat, Holland took the gunman’s back and choked him unconscious with a rear naked choke.

“As soon as he was [asleep], I let go of the choke, slid out on top, got full mount, stretched the arms out so he couldn’t reach for anything,” Holland said. Coincidentally, the jiu-jitsu black belt also used the rear naked choke to score his first UFC victory, a November 2018 bout vs. John Phillips.

Given the choice, Holland hopes to avoid similar situations in the future despite his undefeated record in crimefighting. “I would like to end up in less situations, to be honest with you,” Holland said. “I was just talking with my people about that not too long ago. I’m always into some B.S., you know what I mean?”

Insomnia

I fully support Kevin Holland using his drunken heroism to shill his new hoodies. That’s a sweet logo!

Khalil Rountree recently revealed that he (shockingly) does not like Sean Strickland. In response, Strickland has given some foot-in-mouth stories that definitely make him look worse overall. Classic!

Damn.

A close up of Evander Holyfield’s ear after Mike Tyson bit a chunk off



(Nevada, 1997) pic.twitter.com/6zCU6gLKO5 — fight pics that go hard (@fightpicsgohard) March 15, 2022

Paddy Pimblett speaks on his altercation with Ilia Topuria (watch it HERE!) — that’s going to be a fun fight down the line!

6 vs 1 and yous never done nothin gang of bitches @Topuriailia — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 15, 2022

Is Nathaniel Woods dying? Dude is looking lean several days out from weigh-ins.

... Is Marlon Moraes vs. Cody Garbrandt the match up to make at 135 lbs?

A minor incident on last week’s prelims is quickly settled; Moutinho replied very respectfully in the comments.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The transition from crucifix to back mounted triangle here is sweet, a Marcelo Garcia classic!

Pablo Quintanilla submits Diego Martinez via inverted triangle/armbar. Beautiful transition from the crucifix. #FFC49 pic.twitter.com/qs1AZb1H7l — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 11, 2022

Two left hands through the middle, than one down the pipe:

Kees Huisman knocks out John Kutz with a beautiful left hook to the jaw at BFL 71 pic.twitter.com/Zr47vysz2x — Will (@ChillemDafoe) March 11, 2022

Fast hands and one hell of a combo!

Random Land

Vibe check.

Midnight Music: I was just going to leave a genre and year (1984), but what genre is Prince? At least half of ‘em in one way or another.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.