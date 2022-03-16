Latest UFC rankings: Song Yadong boots Marlon Moraes from Top 10, Magomed Ankalaev climbs to No. 4

It was a busy week for the “official” UFC rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 50 mixed martial arts (MMA) event last Sat. night (March 12, 2022) inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, with big moves from rising contenders Song Yadong and Magomed Ankalaev.

Yadong improved his position to No. 9 with his second-round finish over bantamweight veteran Marlon Moraes. “Magic” plummeted four spots to No. 14. As for Ankalaev, he broke into the light heavyweight Top 5 with his ho-hum decision victory over Thiago Santos.

“Marreta” fell to No. 6.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Israel Adesanya

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Francis Ngannou

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Max Holloway

7. Jon Jones

8. Dustin Poirier

9. Petr Yan

10. Glover Teixeira

11. Deiveson Figueiredo

12. Stipe Miocic

13. Brandon Moreno

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Jan Blachowicz

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Askar Askarov

3. Alexandre Pantoja

4. Alex Perez

5. Brandon Royval

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Matheus Nicolau

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Amir Albazi

14. Manel Kape

15. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan (Interim champion)

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Rob Font

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Marlon Vera

9. (T) Pedro Munhoz

9. (T) Song Yadong +5

11. Frankie Edgar

12. Sean O’Malley

13. Ricky Simon

14. Marlon Moraes -4

15. Raphael Assuncao

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Josh Emmett

7. Arnold Allen

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff +1

12. Edson Barboza -1

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Ilia Topuria *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Charles Oliveira

1. Justin Gaethje

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael dos Anjos

7. Tony Ferguson

8. Dan Hooker

9. (T) Conor McGregor

9. (T) Gregor Gillespie

11. Rafael Fiziev

12. Arman Tsarukyan

13. Mateusz Gamrot

14. Brad Riddell

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Vicente Luque

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Jorge Masvidal

8. Sean Brady

9. Neil Magny

10. Michael Chiesa

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Geoff Neal

13. Li Jingliang

14. Santiago Ponzinibbio

15. Muslim Salikhov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. (T) Derek Brunson

4. (T) Paulo Costa

4. (T) Sean Strickland

7. Jack Hermansson

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Brad Tavares

13. Andre Muniz

14. Chris Weidman

15. Edmen Shahbazyan

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Glover Teixeira

1. Jan Blachowicz

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Magomed Ankalaev +2

5. Anthony Smith -1

6. Thiago Santos -1

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Nikita Krylov

10. Jamahal Hill

11. Paul Craig

12. Johnny Walker

13. Ryan Spann

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

8. Chris Daukaus

9. Marcin Tybura

10. Shamil Abdurakhimov

11. Tom Aspinall

12. Augusto Sakai

13. Walt Harris

14. Blagoy Ivanov

15. Serghei Spivac

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Rose Namajunas

4. Julianna Pena

5. Weili Zhang

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Holly Holm

8. Carla Esparza

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Yan Xiaonan

12. Irene Aldana

13. Lauren Murphy

14. Mackenzie Dern

15. Aspen Ladd

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1. Zhang Weili

2. Carla Esparza

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Yan Xiaonan

5. Mackenzie Dern

6. Nina Nunes

7. Tecia Torres

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Amanda Lemos

11. Virna Jandiroba

12. Angela Hill

13. Jessica Penne

14. Brianna Van Buren

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Talia Santos

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Joanne Wood

8. Andrea Lee

9. Cynthia Calvillo +1

10. Jessica Eye -1

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Manon Fiorot

14. Maycee Barber

15. Erin Blanchfield

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Julianna Pena

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Holly Holm

3. Irene Aldana

4. Aspen Ladd

5. Ketlen Vieira

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Raquel Pennington

8. Miesha Tate

9. Sara McMann

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Karol Rosa

13. Pannie Kianzad

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

