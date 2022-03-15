Coach: Dustin Poirier ‘could be a better welterweight than a lightweight’

Longtime UFC lightweight veteran Dustin Poirier, who also competed at 145 pounds, was unable to capture a championship title in either division and outside of his Conor McGregor rivalry, may have little reason to maintain his grueling weight cuts.

Especially if he can perform better at welterweight.

“He’s plenty big for welterweight,” coach Mike Brown told MMA Fighting. “Plenty big. 155 [pounds] is getting real difficult to make. I’m not certain. He could be a better welterweight than a lightweight. Time will tell, but he’s definitely not small for a welterweight.”

Gigantism never stopped McGregor from doing work at 170 pounds.

Related Khabib Wants Poirier In Eagle FC

Poirier (28-7, 1 NC), who turned 33 back in January, is coming off a submission loss to current champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Despite an 8-2 record over the past five years (with five finishes), “The Diamond” could probably use a change of scenery.

We’ll find out later this year.