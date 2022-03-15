‘Drunk’ UFC fighter takes down gunman who opened fire in Houston restaurant

This was Kevin Holland's reaction shortly after he and a friend took down a gunman Monday night at a restaurant in Houston. Full story: https://t.co/OynF23aZqi ( @Trailblaze2top / @ko_reps ) pic.twitter.com/YxN2WdtPXI

Move over Phoenix Jones, there's a new MMA crime fighter in town.

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland was one of three customers who rushed and took down a shooter inside the packed Ra Sushi restaurant in Highland Village on Monday night, according to Houston police, preventing what could have been a terrible tragedy.

“We were eating, and the next thing you know, a gunshot just popped off,” Holland’s friend, Patrick Robinson, told ABC 13. “So everything paused and then everybody started running to get down under a table. We got him down, apprehended him, got the gun away from him and the bag that he had.”

The 24 year-old suspect was already wanted for failing to appear in court on a criminal mischief complaint and now faces charges of possessing a stolen gun and discharge of a firearm. In addition, police found him in possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest.

No one was injured in the late-night incident.

“I laugh a lot even when things aren’t funny,” Holland wrote on Instagram. “I smile when I should frown. Super blessed and thankful to see today. Kiss ya kids, hug ya family and treat random people with care. You never know what a mf’er may be going through.”

Holland, who previously apprehended a car thief in “The Lone Star State,” made a successful return to welterweight as part of the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) card earlier this month in Las Vegas, defeating Alex Oliveira by way of second-round technical knockout.