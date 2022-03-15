Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is already planning his next move inside of the Octagon. Coming off a decision win over rival Colby Covington at UFC 268 this past November the champ is staring down a potential rematch with top contender Leon Edwards.

Usman, who has now defended his 170-pound title five-straight times, defeated Edwards by decision all the way back in 2015. That was a long time ago and “Nigerian Nightmare” has taken his game to an entirely new level, especially in the standout department. Just look at what he did to Jorge Masvidal in their title fight rematch (watch HERE).

Edwards, who owns a 10-fight unbeaten streak, is considered one of the top strikers in the welterweight division today. “Rocky” has gone on record saying he’d outclass Usman on the feet if they were to officially meet inside of the Octagon again. Usman isn’t arguing over Edwards’ claim, but he is mapping out an alternative gameplan that could put “Rocky” in serious trouble.

“He said that if I step in there with him, I won’t be striking the way that I am now,” said Usman during a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “So, I’ll oblige. I’ll give it to you, I will not strike. I am coming in to wrestle, I’m going to take him down, I’m going to beat on his face until he quits so don’t expect me to strike at all. No, I’m going to wrestle, don’t expect me to strike, don’t expect me to strike since I’m not a good striker. Don’t expect me to strike, I’m coming to take him down and I’m going to beat his face.”

Insomnia

Jake Paul is a true hustler trying to put together a boxing match between Kanye West and Pete Davidson.

My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson



I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye



And $30m guaranteed for Pete



+ PPV upside



Money will be put in escrow before



6 round boxing match



Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

While we’re talking about ridiculous boxing matches how about Elon Musk vs. Vladimir Putin?

Musk is an interesting would-be opponent against Putin, seeing how both guys have experience throwing down. https://t.co/TLUucHGIRX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 14, 2022

Paddy Pimblett returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC London so it’s only fitting that we take a deeper look at his overall awesomeness.

Welcome to The Paddy 'The Baddy' Show



What can we expect from @theufcbaddy? @bisping, @AdamCatterall and @Peety_Editor discuss...



Watch the Fight Week #UFCLondon Preview Show on YouTube now https://t.co/X8jtZ65yL7 pic.twitter.com/f9X7DJdNYB — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2022

Uncle Dana loves showing off his guns.

Darren Till is really a unique personality for the sport of MMA. Who else would troll themselves over a vicious knockout?

Wonder how Conor McGregor’s cardio will hold up with all that new muscle...

I feel like Georges St-Pierre should have his own “Supermarket Shopper” show. Thoughts?

What do you make of this Joe Rogan fan tattoo?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Probably one of the best bare knuckle fight finishes you’ll ever see.

What do you give this guy? A triple red card?

I really wish we had found this video. Let us know if you have any luck.

Carl McNally won via a described "helicopter guillotine crank" at Clan Wars yesterday. He literally swung the dude around twice. I've seen the cage-side view but we need quality footage haha pic.twitter.com/vgFKl6pf0V — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 14, 2022

These Mike Tyson training videos are always a pleasure to watch. Again, the former heavyweight world champion is 55 years old!

Random Land

Apparently Spiderman was on subway duty this week.

Moving when you get that “you up?” Text



pic.twitter.com/kkGf0PQPwe — Feldon Richards (@nycphonebuyer) March 14, 2022

This seems like a MMA injury, but this is the finger of Atlanta Hawks star John Collins.

