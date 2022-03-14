Alex Pereira ready to smash Jared Cannonier, steal ‘Stylebender’ title shot

Fast-rising middleweight contender Alex Pereira captured his fifth straight victory last weekend in Las Vegas and second under the UFC banner, turning away fellow Brazilian bruiser Bruno Silva as part of the UFC Vegas 50 event in “Sin City.”

The performance was not enough to earn “Poatan” a crack at the 185-pound crown, so Pereira is willing to settle for the next best thing: a title eliminator bout opposite No. 2-ranked smashing machine and former heavyweight Jared Cannonier.

“I talked about Jared Cannonier because he’s a guy that is next for a title shot,” Pereira said at the UFC Vegas 50 post-fight press conference (watch it here). “Some people have already talked about me and Adesanya, so why not Cannonier? I don’t think I’m talking too much calling out Cannonier.”

Unless Adesanya goes down with injury or faces some other type of unforeseen layoff, Pereira vs. Cannonier would be a tough fight to sell, particularly for the “Killa Gorilla,” who is expected to face “The Last Stylebender” for the 185-pound title later this year.

“I had two great fights and I was able to showcase my skills,” Pereira continued (via MMA Junkie). “I didn’t even show everything that I go through my daily basis training with Glover Teixeira’s gym. I’m improving and evolving every day. Where I am in the division? I don’t know. I’ll let the promotors talk and they’ll know where to properly put me in.”

At the time of this writing, Pereira remains unranked at 185 pounds.