Latest Bellator ‘Paris’ fight card, rumors for ‘Bader vs Kongo 2’ on May 6

Event: Bellator Paris: “Bader vs Kongo 2”

Date: Fri., May 6, 2022

Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator Paris Main Event:

265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) vs. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC)

Bellator London Main Card:

205 lbs: Yoel Romero (13-6) vs. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1, 2 NC)

155 lbs.: Søren Bak (15-1) vs. Saul Rogers (15-4)

Bellator London ‘Prelims’ Card (12:30 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Yves Landu (16-9) vs. Gavin Hughes (10-2)

