Latest Bellator ‘Paris’ fight card, rumors for ‘Bader vs Kongo 2’ on May 6

Event: Bellator Paris: “Bader vs Kongo 2”
Date: Fri., May 6, 2022
Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France
How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)
Bellator Paris Main Event:
265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) vs. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC)
Bellator London Main Card:
205 lbs: Yoel Romero (13-6) vs. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1, 2 NC)
155 lbs.: Søren Bak (15-1) vs. Saul Rogers (15-4)
Bellator London ‘Prelims’ Card (12:30 p.m. ET)
155 lbs.: Yves Landu (16-9) vs. Gavin Hughes (10-2)
