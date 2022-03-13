Conor McGregor has been stuck unable to spar for months since a bad leg break in July of 2021. We’re eight months removed from that injury and McGregor is finally back in gloves throwing combos ... but the general consensus amongst pros is he’s not looking very good.

Fellow champ champ club member Henry Cejudo criticized McGregor’s low hands, Jake Paul declared McGregor an easy target in boxing OR mixed martial arts, and now McGregor’s former boxing sparring partner turned bitter rival Paulie Malignaggi is getting in on the trash talk too.

“I agree with Jake, Connor is light work,” Malignaggi wrote on Twitter before adding “He ain’t s—t ... I’m taking jake by KO.”

I agree with Jake. Connor is light work https://t.co/SWJNSs43LG — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) March 11, 2022

That caught Conor McGregor’s attention, who fired back with a picture from their infamous sparring session labeled “I left you like a little seesaw.”

I left you like a little seesaw pic.twitter.com/5FNO8U0KVF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 12, 2022

Malignaggi was a retired two division boxing champ that McGregor brought in to help him prepare for Floyd Mayweather. But their relationship quickly turned sour as camp went on after photos leaked out of camp implying Conor had knocked Paulie down in training. Select footage of the incident would eventually make it to the internet and it’s still a matter of debate amongst fans as to whether McGregor actually knocked Malignaggi down clean or if was more of a push.

There was talk that perhaps McGregor and Malignaggi might fight someday, but that possibility completely disappeared after McGregor’s good friend and training partner beat Malignaggi in a bare knuckle boxing match in 2019. Since then Paulie has surfaced once in a while to grumble about McGregor, but McGregor has largely ignored him.

Well, it seems like that streak is over now!