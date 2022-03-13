Watch Adam Borics outlast Mads Burnell in back-and-forth brawl at Bellator 276 | Highlights

A bit of fun from both @AdamBorics and @Burnellmma We are LIVE on @SHOsports with #Bellator276 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/erF5WCDC3L

Adam Borics and Mads Burnell were tied at the No. 2 spot coming into their Featherweight fight at Bellator 276 in St. Louis, MO., and the two talented 145-pounders fought like they really wanted sole possession of it, maybe even the No. 1 spot.

From the jump, both men started to let their fists fly, kicking off the action with an intense, back-and-forth pace. To no one’s surprise, Borics attempted a couple of jumping knees in an effort to score an early knockout. Burnell, however, was quick with the defense and fired off his own shots.

And that was the story for 25 minutes as both men somehow managed to keep a high output and pace throughout, each landing big shots along the way. When it was all said and done, they earned some newfound respect not only with each other, but with the rest of the division.

But only one could get the win, and that went to Borics, who picked up his fourth straight victory via unanimous decision. More importantly, “The Kid” set himself up to to be the No. 1 contender to challenge for the 145-pound title against the winner of the upcoming rematch between division king, A.J. McKee and former title holder, Patricio Freire, which is set to go down at Bellator 277 on April 15.

