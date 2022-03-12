Featherweight boxers Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan went toe-to-toe earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, in one of the greatest fights in recent memory. In the end, it was Wood who scored a monstrous knockout blow in the 12th and final round to put Conlan through the ropes and retain his WBA (Regular) featherweight title.

This fight was bonkers from the opening bell. Conlon was the more aggressive fighter and leveled Wood in the first and second rounds. It looked like Conlon was going to power his way to another victory to keep his undefeated record in tact and capture the boxing title he was looking for.

Both featherweights exchanged heavy blows down the stretch and exhausted every ounce of energy they had. Wood clawed his way back into the fight and really started to land the better shots in the final moments. That’s when he was able to take advantage of Conlon along the ropes, landed the final blow, and put the finishing touches on a legendary title fight.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

