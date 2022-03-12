Song Yadong and Marlon Moraes faced off in a Bantamweight clash tonight (Sat., March 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yadong opened the fight with a quick combination to the body. A heavy right hand over the top briefly put Moraes to a knee, but the Brazilian recovered quickly. Yadong kept the pressure up, swinging heavy leather. Another stiff right hand connected, wobbling Moraes. Yadong had a clear-cut speed advantage, and Moraes seemed to have difficulty seeing the punches coming. Moraes tried to answer with some punches, but another big overhand set up a picture-perfect right uppercut straight to the jaw. Moraes hit the canvas, and though his eyes were open, nobody was home. The referee quickly intervened, resulting in something of a walk-off knockout win for “The Kung Fu Monkey.”

That’s about as a big of a statement as a fighter can make! Song Yadong walked through Moraes like he wasn’t in the cage, pulverizing the Muay Thai fighter with relative ease.

The hype is real!

Result: Song Yadong defeats Marlon Moraes via first-round knockout

