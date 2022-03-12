 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 50 bonuses: Song Yadong banks $50K for co-main event KO

By Dan Hiergesell
Magomed Ankalaev outlasted former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos to win a unanimous decision last night (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to the 205-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 50 spit out a laundry list of highlight-reel finishes and all-out wars. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

  • Light heavyweight newcomer Azamat Murzakanov scored a huge debut KO over Tafon Nchukwi when he landed a beautiful third-round flying knee (see it HERE)
  • Bantamweight veteran Guido Cannetti scored a big TKO finish over Kris Moutinho in the very first round
  • Cody Brundage captured the biggest win of his career when he submitted middleweight powerhouse Dalcha Lungiambula with a first-round guillotine (watch HERE)
  • Women’s flyweight contender Miranda Maverick looked dominant in her second-round submission finish over Sabina Mazo
  • Damon Jackson captured his second-straight win with a slick arm-triangle choke finish over featherweight prospect Kamuela Kirk (watch HERE)
  • Middleweights Alex Pereira and Bruno Silva went toe-to-toe in a wild standup affair, but it was “Poatan” who escaped with the decision win
  • Lightweight veteran Drew Dober stopped Terrance McKinney in his tracks with an insane comeback TKO stoppage
  • Khalil Rountree earned a big TKO finish over Karl Roberson with vicious punches and a nasty body kick
  • Song Yadong made his case for a shot at the bantamweight top 10 with a vicious first-round knockout finish over former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 50 bonus winners below:

  • Performance of the Night: Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Performance of the Night: Cody Brundage
  • Performance of the Night: Song Yadong
  • Performance of the Night: Azamat Murzakanov

