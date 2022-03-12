Magomed Ankalaev outlasted former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos to win a unanimous decision last night (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In addition to the 205-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 50 spit out a laundry list of highlight-reel finishes and all-out wars. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:
- Light heavyweight newcomer Azamat Murzakanov scored a huge debut KO over Tafon Nchukwi when he landed a beautiful third-round flying knee (see it HERE)
- Bantamweight veteran Guido Cannetti scored a big TKO finish over Kris Moutinho in the very first round
- Cody Brundage captured the biggest win of his career when he submitted middleweight powerhouse Dalcha Lungiambula with a first-round guillotine (watch HERE)
- Women’s flyweight contender Miranda Maverick looked dominant in her second-round submission finish over Sabina Mazo
- Damon Jackson captured his second-straight win with a slick arm-triangle choke finish over featherweight prospect Kamuela Kirk (watch HERE)
- Middleweights Alex Pereira and Bruno Silva went toe-to-toe in a wild standup affair, but it was “Poatan” who escaped with the decision win
- Lightweight veteran Drew Dober stopped Terrance McKinney in his tracks with an insane comeback TKO stoppage
- Khalil Rountree earned a big TKO finish over Karl Roberson with vicious punches and a nasty body kick
- Song Yadong made his case for a shot at the bantamweight top 10 with a vicious first-round knockout finish over former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes (highlights HERE)
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 50 bonus winners below:
- Performance of the Night: Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Performance of the Night: Cody Brundage
- Performance of the Night: Song Yadong
- Performance of the Night: Azamat Murzakanov
For complete UFC Vegas 50 results and coverage click here.
