Magomed Ankalaev outlasted former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos to win a unanimous decision last night (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to the 205-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 50 spit out a laundry list of highlight-reel finishes and all-out wars. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Light heavyweight newcomer Azamat Murzakanov scored a huge debut KO over Tafon Nchukwi when he landed a beautiful third-round flying knee (see it HERE)

Bantamweight veteran Guido Cannetti scored a big TKO finish over Kris Moutinho in the very first round

Cody Brundage captured the biggest win of his career when he submitted middleweight powerhouse Dalcha Lungiambula with a first-round guillotine (watch HERE)

Women’s flyweight contender Miranda Maverick looked dominant in her second-round submission finish over Sabina Mazo

Damon Jackson captured his second-straight win with a slick arm-triangle choke finish over featherweight prospect Kamuela Kirk (watch HERE)

Middleweights Alex Pereira and Bruno Silva went toe-to-toe in a wild standup affair, but it was “Poatan” who escaped with the decision win

Lightweight veteran Drew Dober stopped Terrance McKinney in his tracks with an insane comeback TKO stoppage

Khalil Rountree earned a big TKO finish over Karl Roberson with vicious punches and a nasty body kick

Song Yadong made his case for a shot at the bantamweight top 10 with a vicious first-round knockout finish over former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 50 bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Khalil Rountree Jr.

Performance of the Night: Cody Brundage

Performance of the Night: Song Yadong

Performance of the Night: Azamat Murzakanov

