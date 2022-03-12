 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Song Yadong starch Marlon Moraes with vicious uppercut - UFC Vegas 50

By Dan Hiergesell
Song Yadong earned the biggest win of his career earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight contender stopped Marlon Moraes with a nasty first-round knockout (punch).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., march 12, 2022, with a hard-hitting Light Heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 6-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In UFC Vegas 50’s co-main event, No. 10-ranked Bantamweight contender, Marlon Moraes, aims to stop the momentum of Song Yadong (No. 14).

Both fighters fired heavy shots in the early going, but Yadong packed a little more power. Moraes stood his ground and willing exchanged, which allowed Yadong to land a perfectly-timed right uppercut that planted “Magic” on the canvas. Yadong moved in for the kill, but Moraes was already done.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Yadong, 24, has now won his last three trips to the Octagon and currently holds a 8-1-1 record since entering the promotion back in 2017. The young contender has showed enough over the last few years to warrant a shot at the division’s top 10 his next time out.

For complete UFC Vegas 50 results and coverage click here.

