Song Yadong earned the biggest win of his career earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight contender stopped Marlon Moraes with a nasty first-round knockout (punch).

Both fighters fired heavy shots in the early going, but Yadong packed a little more power. Moraes stood his ground and willing exchanged, which allowed Yadong to land a perfectly-timed right uppercut that planted “Magic” on the canvas. Yadong moved in for the kill, but Moraes was already done.

Yadong, 24, has now won his last three trips to the Octagon and currently holds a 8-1-1 record since entering the promotion back in 2017. The young contender has showed enough over the last few years to warrant a shot at the division’s top 10 his next time out.

