Drew Dober scored an insane comeback finish earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight veteran stopped red-hot prospect Terrance McKinney with a first-round TKO (knee and punches).

McKinney unleashed all hell from the opening bell and badly hurt Dober with a few flush knees and ridiculous combinations along the cage. Most fighters would have wilted under the pressure, but Dober kept calm and regained his composure. Moments later Dober launched his own knee that caught McKinney to the body and knocked “T.Wrecks” to the canvas. That’s when Dober unloaded heavy left hands to secure the comeback finish.

Dober, 33, badly needed this win after dropping his last two Octagon appearances to Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell. McKinney nearly finished the veteran lightweight, but Dober showed his experience inside of the cage and captured a massive win over a touted fighter on the rise.

