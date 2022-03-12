Damon Jackson banked another impressive featherweight win earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the veteran fighter ended prospect Kamuela Kirk via second-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Despite a reach disadvantage it was Jackson who landed the more meaningful shots early on. He was able to keep Kirk on his back foot and eventually scored a takedown to work his top game. Kirk fought well to make it into the second round, but Jackson was there again to take the action to the canvas and work his way towards the arm-triangle choke. Jackson was able to leverage the cage for the finish and Kirk had nothing left to do but tap.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Jackson, 33, is now 3-1 since returning to UFC back in 2020 with two submission finishes and a solid decision win over Charles Rosa. It may be time to start taking Jackson seriously as a 145-pound contender, especially if he keeps producing finishes like this one.

