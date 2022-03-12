The finishes kept pouring in earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as women’s flyweight contender Miranda Maverick finished Sabina Mazo via second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Mazo may have utilized her range to land some good strikes along the way, but Maverick controlled the action from the opening bell with multiple takedowns and a strong top game. After the action trickled in the second round Maverick was able to score another takedown and quickly grabbed a hold of Mazo’s back. From there, Maverick locked in the rear-naked choke and put the finishing touches on a dominant performance.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Maverick, 24, needed this win after dropping her last two Octagon appearances to Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield. The former Invicta FC standout is super talented and is one of the most promising young contenders in the women’s flyweight division.

For complete UFC Vegas 50 results and coverage click here.