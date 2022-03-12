Cody Brundage scored the biggest win of his MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight prospect finished Dalcha Lungiambula via first-round submission (guillotine choke).

Brundage was in serious danger early on as Lungiambula leveled him with short punches, knees, heavy combinations, and the kitchen sink. Somehow Brundage was able to stay alive and move around enough to keep the referee out of his business. Out of nowhere Brundage was able to grab a hold of Lungiambula’s neck and quickly pulled guard for the guillotine choke. Lungiambula briefly fought the hands before tapping.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Brundage, 27, made his Octagon debut against Nick Maximov at UFC 266 last September but came out short with a decision loss. This was a big performance by the middleweight prospect and a finish that will push him closer to the division’s top 15.

