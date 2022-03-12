Guido Cannetti proved age is just a number earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight veteran stopped Kris Moutinho via first-round TKO (punches).

Cannetti was on fire from the opening bell throwing heavy combinations and willingly stepping into the pocket to hurt Moutinho. We all know how tough Moutinho is from his clash with Sean O’Malley in his debut in July 2021, but Cannetti was too aggressive and persistent with his attacks. He started to clip Moutinho at will along the cage and the referee eventually stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Cannetti, 42, was coming off three-straight losses so this was a huge win for the Argentinian fighter. While Cannetti is unlikely to push his way towards the bantamweight top 15 anytime soon he clearly has some serious skills on the feet and should provide even more fireworks moving forward.

For complete UFC Vegas 50 results and coverage click here.