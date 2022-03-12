 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Azamat Murzakanov destroy Tafon Nchukwi with flying knee - UFC Vegas 50

By Dan Hiergesell
Azamat Murzakanov made the most out of his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the undefeated Russian fighter put an end to Tafon Nchukwi via third-round knockout (flying knee).

Despite a few early power punches by Murzakanov this fight was all Nchukwi from the opening bell. He was able to maintain a good gas tank while peppering Murzakanov to the head, body, and legs. It seemed as if Nchukwi was going to cruise to a decision, but Murzakanov came out firing in the third round and caught Nchukwi with a few good shots. Out of nowhere Murzakanov leaped forward and landed a ridiculous flying knee. Nchuckwi fell to the canvas and the fight was waved off.

Murzakanov, 35, pushes his undefeated MMA record to 11-0 with this victory. The Russian fighter certainly looked frustrated over the course of the first two rounds, but his third-round stoppage proved he’s the real deal and someone to watch in the UFC’s growing light heavyweight division.

