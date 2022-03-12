It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos takes on Magomed Ankalaev in a crucial main event showdown.

In addition to the 205-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 50 will feature a pretty jam-packed main card and “Prelims” lineup. From a co-main event clash between bantamweights Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong to a lightweight clash pitting veteran striker Drew Dober against surging prospect Terrance McKinney, the action should deliver from the opening bell.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 50’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 50: ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 50: ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 50 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 50 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Santos vs. Ankalaev” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.