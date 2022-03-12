It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos takes on Magomed Ankalaev in a crucial main event showdown.
In addition to the 205-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 50 will feature a pretty jam-packed main card and “Prelims” lineup. From a co-main event clash between bantamweights Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong to a lightweight clash pitting veteran striker Drew Dober against surging prospect Terrance McKinney, the action should deliver from the opening bell.
Take a look below at UFC Vegas 50’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher
JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Here are all the ways to catch the action:
Online
- UFC Vegas 50: ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.
Television
- UFC Vegas 50: ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC Vegas 50: ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 50 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 50 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Santos vs. Ankalaev” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.
