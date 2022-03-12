 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Vegas 50: ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Santos v Walker Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos takes on Magomed Ankalaev in a crucial main event showdown.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., march 12, 2022, with a hard-hitting Light Heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 6-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In UFC Vegas 50’s co-main event, No. 10-ranked Bantamweight contender, Marlon Moraes, aims to stop the momentum of Song Yadong (No. 14).

In addition to the 205-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 50 will feature a pretty jam-packed main card and “Prelims” lineup. From a co-main event clash between bantamweights Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong to a lightweight clash pitting veteran striker Drew Dober against surging prospect Terrance McKinney, the action should deliver from the opening bell.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 50’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher
JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 50 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 50 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Santos vs. Ankalaev” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

