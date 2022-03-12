Bellator 276 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Borics vs. Burnell

Bellator 276 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Sat., March 12, 2022) from inside The Family Arena in St. Louis, Mo., featuring a Featherweight showdown between top contenders Adam Borics and Mads Burnell, who are currently tied for the No. 2 spot on the official rankings. In the co-main event, former Light Heavyweight champion Phil Davis battles Julius Anglickas.

Bellator 276’s main card will air on Showtime at 6 p.m. ET, with “Prelims” undercard action beginning at 9 p.m. ET right here. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 276 below.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 276) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

145 lbs.: Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

205 lbs.: Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

185 lbs.: John Salter vs Johnny Eblen

155 lbs.: Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton vs. Freddie Sandoval

125 lbs.: Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara

145 lbs.: Cody Law vs. James Adcock

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

135 lbs.: Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward

185 lbs.: Nico Alcaraz vs. Stanton Ketcherside

