Watch Bellator 276: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Borics vs. Burnell

Bellator 276: “Borics vs Burnell” is set to air TONIGHT (Sat., March 12, 2022) from inside The Family Arena in St. Louis, MO., which will be headlined by a Featherweight bout between Adam Borics and Mads Burnell.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 276 today, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of all of the “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi (9-1) vs. Jose Augusto (7-3, 1 NC)

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton (5-0) vs. Lance Wright (5-2)

125 lbs.: Diana Avsaragova (4-0) Kyra Batara (8-4)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (5-0) vs. Johnny Soto (4-2)

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo (6-0) vs. Kelvin Rayford (5-3)

135 lbs.: Jordan Howard (10-5) vs. Trevor Ward (6-5)

