With just minutes left before showtime two fights have been removed from the Eagle FC 46 card going down tonight (Fri., Mar. 11, 2022) live on FLXcast from inside FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.

The news was announced just moments ago via Eagle FC’s Twitter account (shown below). According to the lineup change, Eagle FC 46 will lose a light heavyweight fight between Ronny Markes and Reggie Pena, as well as a lightweight clash pitting Darrell Horcher against Akhmed Aliev. Both fights have been postponed and will likely occur at a later event.

#EagleFC46 Fight Card Update ⚠️



Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher



Both fights have been postponed and removed from tonight’s card. — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 11, 2022

Luckily, nothing has changed atop Eagle FC 46’s main card, which will be headlined by a 165-pound super lightweight bout between UFC veterans Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. The main card will also feature two recent UFC releases in Ray Borg, who fights Bellator MMA veteran Ricky Bandejas, and Impa Kasanganay, who will meet Raimond Magomedaliev in 175-pound action.

Check out the updated Eagle FC 46 lineup below:

Main card (FLXcast at 6 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas

Hendesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juusola

Impa Kasanganay vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-Shon Burnell

Irwin Rivera vs. Firdavs Khasanov

Archie Colban vs. Dylan Mantello

Tyler Ray vs. Thomas Webb

Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev

Emmanuel Walo vs. Ryder Newman

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card on FLXCast right HERE. The undercard broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card likely to kick off closer to 9-10 p.m. ET.