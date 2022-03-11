Video: Darren Till, Khamzat Chimaev run wild in Vegas shooting guns, screeching tires

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till and current 170-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev are running around Las Vegas with reckless abandon, in much the same way Harry and Lloyd drove cross country to return a briefcase full of ransom money.

All that’s missing is the hairy “Mutt Cutts” van.

In the latest episode of “Smesh Bros.,” the middleweight “Gorilla” takes the 170-pound “Borz” to the local gun range to shoot a variety of weapons and grunt like Alpha males. But what trip through “Sin City” would be complete without a few minutes of screeching tires?

“Go back and play football, this is for you,” Chimaev told Till at the firing range. “This is Chechen gangster brother. You play football in Liverpool, we’re gangster.”

“He speaks like me now,” Till fired back. “He wants to be like me.”

Chimaev (10-0) returns to the cage for a welterweight battle against former title challenger Gilbert Burns at the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event in April. As for Till (18-4), he remains unbooked after falling to Derek Brunson last September.