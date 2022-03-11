Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev staredown video from UFC Vegas 50 weigh ins

Someone’s getting finished @TMarretaMMA & @AnkalaevM are ready to close out #UFCVegas50 with a BANG [ #UFCVegas50 | TOMORROW| Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/cNG3jBSIzB

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held its early (and official) weigh ins for the upcoming UFC Vegas 50 fight card, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., March 12, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a light heavyweight headliner between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above.

Prior to the five-round showdown between Santos and Ankalaev, bantamweight veterans Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong collide at 135 pounds. “Magic” is hoping to retain a spot in the division Top 10 while “Kung Fu Monkey” looks to win his third straight.

Check out their staredown embedded below:

Big time business in the BW division @MMarlonMoraes vs @YadongSongMMA is set for tomorrow’s co main event



[ #UFCVegas50 | TOMORROW| Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/h1VCcCCEru — UFC (@ufc) March 11, 2022

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 50 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 50 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Santos vs. Ankalaev” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.