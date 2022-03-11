BOOM! John Lineker levels Bibiano Fernandes, wins ONE Championship title (Video)

You could hear that through the screen @johnlineker knocks out Bibiano Fernandes with a left-handed HAMMER in Round 2 to become the new ONE bantamweight king! #ONELightsOut pic.twitter.com/WNRe1lR0FS

ONE Championship named its most recent show “Lights Out” and former UFC bantamweight John Lineker lived up to the billing, hammering fellow Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes in Singapore to capture the promotion’s 135-pound title.

Lineker improves to 35-9 with 17 knockouts while Fernandes falls to 24-5.

Elsewhere on the card, Than Le shut off a few lights of his own, pounding jiu-jitsu ace Gary Tonon into oblivion with a brutal right hand. Le retained his featherweight title and improved to 13-2 with 12 knockouts while Tonon slipped to 6-1.

Check out that highlight below:

Lights OUT! @ThanhLeMMA uncorks a looping right hand on Garry Tonon to close the show and retain his ONE Featherweight World Title! #ONELightsOut pic.twitter.com/GAM5Mn1BlB — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 11, 2022

Complete ONE “Lights Out” results below:

Featherweight World Championship

Thanh Le defeats Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon via knockout at 0:56 of round one

Bantamweight World Championship

John “Hands of Stone” Lineker defeats Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes via knockout at 3:40 of round two

Featherweight

Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen defeats Kirill Gorobets via TKO at 2:18 of round three

Catchweight (123.8KG) Kickboxing

Iraj Azizpour defeats Ismael “Mr. Pain” Londt via knockout at 2:01 of round two

Strawweight

Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis defeats Alex “Little Rock” Silva via TKO at 0:05 of round two

Strawweight Kickboxing

Zhang “Fighting Rooster” Peimian defeats Josh “Timebomb” Tonna via TKO at 2:11 of round two

Flyweight

Eko Roni Saputra defeats Chan Rothana via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:34 of round one

Strawweight Muay Thai

Iman “Pretty Killer” Barlow defeats Daniela Lopez via TKO at 1:39 of round one

Catchweight (79.55KG) Muay Thai

Liam Nolan defeats Kim Kyung Lock via TKO at 1:02 of round one

Strawweight Kickboxing

“MMA Sister” Lin Heqin defeats Milagros Lopez via unanimous decision

