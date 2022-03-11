BOOM! John Lineker levels Bibiano Fernandes, wins ONE Championship title (Video)

ONE Championship named its most recent show “Lights Out” and former UFC bantamweight John Lineker lived up to the billing, hammering fellow Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes in Singapore to capture the promotion’s 135-pound title.
Lineker improves to 35-9 with 17 knockouts while Fernandes falls to 24-5.
Elsewhere on the card, Than Le shut off a few lights of his own, pounding jiu-jitsu ace Gary Tonon into oblivion with a brutal right hand. Le retained his featherweight title and improved to 13-2 with 12 knockouts while Tonon slipped to 6-1.
Complete ONE “Lights Out” results below:
Featherweight World Championship
Thanh Le defeats Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon via knockout at 0:56 of round one
Bantamweight World Championship
John “Hands of Stone” Lineker defeats Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes via knockout at 3:40 of round two
Featherweight
Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen defeats Kirill Gorobets via TKO at 2:18 of round three
Catchweight (123.8KG) Kickboxing
Iraj Azizpour defeats Ismael “Mr. Pain” Londt via knockout at 2:01 of round two
Strawweight
Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis defeats Alex “Little Rock” Silva via TKO at 0:05 of round two
Strawweight Kickboxing
Zhang “Fighting Rooster” Peimian defeats Josh “Timebomb” Tonna via TKO at 2:11 of round two
Flyweight
Eko Roni Saputra defeats Chan Rothana via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:34 of round one
Strawweight Muay Thai
Iman “Pretty Killer” Barlow defeats Daniela Lopez via TKO at 1:39 of round one
Catchweight (79.55KG) Muay Thai
Liam Nolan defeats Kim Kyung Lock via TKO at 1:02 of round one
Strawweight Kickboxing
“MMA Sister” Lin Heqin defeats Milagros Lopez via unanimous decision
