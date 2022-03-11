 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BOOM! John Lineker levels Bibiano Fernandes, wins ONE Championship title (Video)

By Jesse Holland
ONE Championship named its most recent show “Lights Out” and former UFC bantamweight John Lineker lived up to the billing, hammering fellow Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes in Singapore to capture the promotion’s 135-pound title.

Lineker improves to 35-9 with 17 knockouts while Fernandes falls to 24-5.

Elsewhere on the card, Than Le shut off a few lights of his own, pounding jiu-jitsu ace Gary Tonon into oblivion with a brutal right hand. Le retained his featherweight title and improved to 13-2 with 12 knockouts while Tonon slipped to 6-1.

Check out that highlight below:

Complete ONE “Lights Out” results below:

Featherweight World Championship
Thanh Le defeats Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon via knockout at 0:56 of round one

Bantamweight World Championship
John “Hands of Stone” Lineker defeats Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes via knockout at 3:40 of round two

Featherweight
Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen defeats Kirill Gorobets via TKO at 2:18 of round three

Catchweight (123.8KG) Kickboxing
Iraj Azizpour defeats Ismael “Mr. Pain” Londt via knockout at 2:01 of round two

Strawweight
Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis defeats Alex “Little Rock” Silva via TKO at 0:05 of round two

Strawweight Kickboxing
Zhang “Fighting Rooster” Peimian defeats Josh “Timebomb” Tonna via TKO at 2:11 of round two

Flyweight
Eko Roni Saputra defeats Chan Rothana via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:34 of round one

Strawweight Muay Thai
Iman “Pretty Killer” Barlow defeats Daniela Lopez via TKO at 1:39 of round one

Catchweight (79.55KG) Muay Thai
Liam Nolan defeats Kim Kyung Lock via TKO at 1:02 of round one

Strawweight Kickboxing
“MMA Sister” Lin Heqin defeats Milagros Lopez via unanimous decision

