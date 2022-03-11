Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 50 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 205-pound showdown between hard-hitting light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos and fast-rising Dagestani bruiser Magomed Ankalaev this Sat. night (March 12, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the bantamweight showdown between “Magic” Marlon Moraes and “Kung Fu Monkey” Song Yadong, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 50 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Santos vs. Ankalaev” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 50 Main Card On ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)

135 lbs.: Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres (145) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145.5)

205 lbs.: Karl Roberson (203) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

155 lbs.: Drew Dober (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

185 lbs.: Alex Pereira () vs. Bruno Silva (185.5)

UFC Vegas 50 Prelims Card On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: AJ Fletcher (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (169)

125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

145 lbs.: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Kamuela Kirk (145)

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Sabina Mazo ()

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage () vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (186)

135 lbs.: Guido Cannetti (136) vs. Kris Moutinho (135)

205 lbs.: Azamat Murzakanov (205.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (205.5)

Staredowns will commence at roughly 2 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 50 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 50 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Santos vs. Ankalaev” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.