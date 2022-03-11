Add Conor McGregor to the list of fighters former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo is willing to face.

McGregor, who has been sidelined since July 2021 after suffering a nasty leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, is currently plotting his return to the Octagon. “Notorious” is following doctor’s orders and will stay away from sparring until next month, but that hasn’t stopped the former UFC champion from training in every other aspect.

Some fight fans have commented on the size of McGregor since the Irish star hit the sidelines with his injury. McGregor seemed to put a lot of focus on building muscle over the past six months or so and he’s looking pretty jacked these days. McGregor posted the following video to social media earlier today showing off some powerful combinations:

Cejudo, who is a fairly outspoken member of the MMA community, quickly commented on the video of McGregor. “Triple C” didn’t mention anything about the size of McGregor, but he did question the Irishman’s technique, defense, and range control during the short clip.

Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the https://t.co/0vcxTQuK0k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

“Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the GOAT,” wrote Cejudo.

The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion threw more fuel on the fire when he proclaimed he’d stop McGregor in a potential fight at 155 pounds.

The same reason why you let people chew that front leg @thenotoriousmma is the same reason why I would stop you. What do you say I make my comeback at 155? @danawhite #therealhistorymaker https://t.co/BX2Ni47R8x — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

McGregor fired back by calling Cejudo a “little fart,” but that only prompted another savvy response from Cejudo firing shots at the cardio of “Notorious.”

I don’t mind being a fart. Farts have Gas. You always run out. https://t.co/uRvGUcEmtI — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

Finally, McGregor replied with a since-deleted tweet featuring a video of Cejudo holding pads for Cris Cyborg. In his post, McGregor took a shot at Cejudo’s size and lack of striking experience.

“The audacity of this little fat midget novice to be holding a kick pad for Cris Cyborg. Look at the state of him omg,” McGregor wrote. “Fat midget novice. @HenryCejudo u are a little fat midget novice.”

Regardless of this back-and-forth with Cejudo, McGregor does have some things to prove when he steps back inside of the Octagon, which is expected to happen later this year. Over his last four trips to the cage “Notorious” is just 1-3, losing his last two via TKO to Poirier. It will be interesting to see what the 33-year-old superstar has left in the tank and if he can ever recapture his stranglehold on the fight game.