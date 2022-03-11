 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Latest UFC Vegas 53 fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Font vs Vera’ on April 30

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font will look to preserve his spot in the division Top 5 when he collides with No. 8-ranked veteran Marlon Vera, a five-round clash that tops the promotion’s upcoming “Fight Night” event on both ESPN and ESPN+ on April 30.

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Font v Aldo Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Event: UFC Vegas 53: “Font vs. Vera”
Date: Sat., April 30, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 53 Main Event:

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

UFC Vegas 53 Main Card, Prelims:

125 lbs.: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
125 lbs.: Daniel Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo
125 lbs.: Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko
265 lbs.: Jake Collier vs. Justin Tafa
155 lbs.: Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy
170 lbs.: Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse
155 lbs.: Rafael Alves vs. Jared Gordon
125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira
145 lbs.: Tristan Connelly vs. Darren Elkins
185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

