Latest UFC Vegas 53 fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Font vs Vera’ on April 30

Event: UFC Vegas 53: “Font vs. Vera”

Date: Sat., April 30, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 53 Main Event:

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

UFC Vegas 53 Main Card, Prelims:

125 lbs.: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

125 lbs.: Daniel Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo

125 lbs.: Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko

265 lbs.: Jake Collier vs. Justin Tafa

155 lbs.: Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy

170 lbs.: Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

155 lbs.: Rafael Alves vs. Jared Gordon

125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira

145 lbs.: Tristan Connelly vs. Darren Elkins

185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

