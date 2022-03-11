Latest UFC Vegas 53 fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Font vs Vera’ on April 30

Event: UFC Vegas 53: “Font vs. Vera”
Date: Sat., April 30, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 53 Main Event:
135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
UFC Vegas 53 Main Card, Prelims:
125 lbs.: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
125 lbs.: Daniel Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo
125 lbs.: Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko
265 lbs.: Jake Collier vs. Justin Tafa
155 lbs.: Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy
170 lbs.: Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse
155 lbs.: Rafael Alves vs. Jared Gordon
125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira
145 lbs.: Tristan Connelly vs. Darren Elkins
185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 53 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...