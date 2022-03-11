Terrance McKinney is looking to take his UFC lightweight stock to an entirely new level tomorrow night (Sat., Mar. 12, 2022) at UFC Vegas 50 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the young prospect steps up on short notice to fight veteran Drew Dober on the main card.

McKinney, who made his Octagon debut in June 2021, has looked tremendous in first two UFC appearances. He first finished lightweight veteran Matt Frevola with a seven-second knockout back at UFC 263 and then stopped Fares Ziam via first-round submission at UFC Vegas 49 just last month. That extended his current overall win streak to five and put “T.Wrecks” on a short list of top contenders to watch in 2022.

Luckily, McKinney will have another opportunity to steal the show when he steps up on short notice for an injured Ricky Glenn and meets Dober this weekend. Dober is a dangerous lightweight who has some serious striking skills, but he’s a beatable fighter that McKinney believes he has an answer for.

“We did our studies, we’ve got the game plan, and we’re just going to push the pressure like we always do. Come in their face and let’s fight,” McKinney said during Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour (via MMA Fighting). “I think I’ve got the range, I got the height, so I’m just going to use those to my advantage — make him have to do something big, and look for nice counters.

“I can’t expose [Dober’s weaknesses we discovered], but just know that everyone should expect something spectacular this weekend ... We can get another finish, 100 percent.”

McKinney, 27, is hoping to push his UFC record to 3-0 with a win this weekend and claw his way to the lightweight top 10 by the end of the year. It’s a lofty goal for a young fighter like “T.Wrecks,” but he’s extremely talented in all facets and already has the backing of UFC, which is why the promotion just gave him a new contract ahead of his clash with Dober.

“I actually just really enjoy fighting and it’s just fun to compete, man,” McKinney said. “I’m like a little kid at the candy store when I get to go out there, because it’s just so surreal every time, and it’s just like a miracle every time, and I’m so grateful, man. Every time I’m out there, I’m like, man, this can’t get any sweeter than this.

“A couple years ago, I didn’t even have my own place. I died twice. I got kicked out of school. Like, I had no choice but to make this happen, man,” McKinney continued. “And for it to happen finally? That’s why I always stay in shape, because I refuse to let this go, man. This has been my dream for so long.”

