Kevin Lee outpointed fellow UFC veteran Diego Sanchez in their main event showdown last night (Fri., Mar. 11, 2022) at Eagle FC 46 live on FLXcast from inside FLXcast Arena in Miami, Fla., as “Motown Phenom” captured a unanimous decision win.

Sanchez landed some really good leg kicks in the early going that ended up hurting Lee’s knee. “Motown Phenom” eventually worked his way inside and secured a big takedown along the cage. Lee landed some solid shots before trying to extend one of Sanchez’s leg. Sanchez would work his way back to the feet and Lee ended up throwing about three late punches after the bell rang.

Sanchez fired more leg kicks in the second round and it really started to wobble Lee. It left Lee open for a bunch of straight punches from Sanchez, but “Motown Phenom” scored a timely takedown to regain control and rack up some damage. Lee was able to score another takedown late into the third only to have Sanchez launch sharp elbows off his back. Lee sustained a nice cut, but he still finished the fight on top.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of Eagle FC 46:

