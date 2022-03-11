Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC 272 was quite the night for fouling. Numerous times in the preliminary portion of the fights, fighters were able to skirt the rules without suffering any real consequences. Notably, Tim Elliott’s use of knees to a maybe grounded opponent and some key glove grabs made headlines, as the “Awkward” fighter escaped with a highly competitive decision win.

There was even a bloody groin shot!

The main event of Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington was not without controversy either. Pretty early in the fight, Covington poked Masvidal in the eye. “Gamebred” signaled to referee Herb Dean to no avail, but Covington had already jumped on him and started wrestling. Between rounds, Dean did acknowledge the validity of the eye poke in question, but the damage was done by that point.

Did it change the outcome of the fight? Probably not. Still, Masvidal has a right to be a touch irate, and he called out the “f—king cheater” alongside a picture of his scratched eyelid.

Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon pic.twitter.com/qeRpxQjwoU — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 10, 2022

As for the “see u soon” bit of the Tweet, well ... probably not. Covington may be calling out the likes of Dustin Poirier, but the match ups that make the most sense are fellow Welterweights in the Top Five. Meanwhile, Masvidal might be better advised to start chirping at Conor McGregor, seeing as the fight now makes more sense than ever.

Insomnia

Michael Chandler cracking mitts with his longtime coach, Henri Hooft.

I don’t know a damn thing about hunting, but Bryce Mitchell’s PSA about plucking ducks made me laugh.

If u don’t know, now u know pic.twitter.com/tS75TFR3er — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) March 10, 2022

Conor McGregor is looking pretty healthy, think he makes his UFC return this summer?

Keepin it tasty pic.twitter.com/qtqqbzdCW3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 11, 2022

A referee in BRAVE FC took a pretty nasty rolling thunder earlier today.

Will Smith voice, “How come he don’t want me?”

If “Chaos” took out two of the three names mentioned and Usman is still champ, I think a trilogy match would be pretty reasonable.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A lovely feint with the lead knee to set up a 1-2 down the pipe:

Boxers don’t come much more entertaining than the late, great Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

#OTD in 1986, Marvin Hagler handed John Mugabi his first loss via R11 KO pic.twitter.com/WR8UNiLFeI — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 10, 2022

A cool transition from the Suloev Stretch into a knee bar submission:

Akhmed Salamov kneebars Robert Valentin at ARES 4 pic.twitter.com/miprjKg3Oq — Will (@ChillemDafoe) March 10, 2022

Random Land

“Hey Andrew, when’s the next time you’re going to visit the East Coast? It’s been a while, right?”

I’m good.

An invasive species of spider the size of a child's hand is expected to “colonize” the entire East Coast this spring by parachuting down from the sky, researchers announced. https://t.co/Dnwer6RC8j — Axios (@axios) March 9, 2022

Midnight Music: Punk rock, 1983

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.