Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee, gets the 165-pound division he’s always wanted tonight (Fri., March 11, 2022) when he squares off with the legendary Diego Sanchez in the main Eagle FC 46.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card on FLXCast. The undercard broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card likely to kick off closer to 9-10 p.m. ET.

The promotion’s Heavyweight title will be on the line in the co-feature, which pits Contender Series alum Rizvan Kuniev against 10-fight Octagon veteran, Anthony Hamilton. Eagle FC 46’s card also sees Ray Borg start his promotional run against former Bellator mainstay, Ricky Bandejas, Handesson Fereira meet Zach Juusola, and Impa Kasanganay fight Raimond Magomedaliev in the former’s first fight since his unexpected release from the world’s largest fight promotion.

EFC 46 Quick Results:

Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas

Handesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juuzola

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Impa Kasanganay

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher — Canceled

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-Shon Burrell

Irwin Rivera vs Firdavs Khasanov

Archie Colgan vs. Dylan Mantello — Colgan def. Mantello via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena — Canceled

Tyler Ray vs Thomas Webb — Ray def. Webb via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev — Muduev def. Uruguai via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Emmanuel Walo vs. Ryder Newman — Newman def. Walo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

