Live: Bellator 276 ceremonial weigh-in video | Borics vs. Burnell

The place is here, The Family Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 276: “Borics vs Burnell” event tomorrow night (Sat., March 12, 2022) on Showtime go down today (Fri., March 11) ahead of a Featherweight fight between Adam Borics and Mads Burnell.

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 2:00 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

145 lbs.: Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Mads Burnell (145,6)

205 lbs.: Phil Davis (206) vs. Julius Anglickas (206)

185 lbs.: John Salter (185.8) vs Johnny Eblen (185.8)

155 lbs.: Jay-Jay Wilson (156) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.8)

205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi (204.4) vs. Jose Augusto (206)

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton (185.2) vs. Freddie Sandoval (185.2)

125 lbs.: Diana Avsaragova (125.8) Kyra Batara (124.6)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (145.6) vs. James Adcock (145.4)

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Kelvin Rayford (171)

135 lbs.: Jordan Howard (135.8) vs. Trevor Ward (136)

185 lbs.: Nico Alcaraz (185.6) vs. Stanton Ketcherside (185.2)

