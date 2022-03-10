 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez staredown video from Eagle FC 46 ceremonial weigh-ins

By Drake Riggs
/ new

Eagle Fighting Championship is back in our lives tomorrow night (March 11, 2022).

The main event will feature two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans competing at 165-pounds as Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez collide. Both men made weight Thurs. morning.

In the co-main event, another ex-UFC roster member will be in action as Anthony Hamilton takes on Rizvan Kuniev at Heavyweight.

Directly before the big men battle it out, former UFC Flyweight title challenger Ray Borg will face ex-Bellator Bantamweight contender, Ricky Bendejas. The bout will be at 135-pounds.

The main event between Lee and Sanchez will result in a rebound victory for either as they come in off losses in their final UFC contests. In Aug. 2021, Lee suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez which made him 1-4 in his last five outings. As for Sanchez, a Sept. 2020 loss to Jake Matthews followed by some “coaching” shenanigans spelled the end for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 1 winner.

Eagle FC 46’s full lineup can be seen below.

Eagle FC 46 Main Card On FLX:

165 lbs.: Kevin Lee (165.8) vs. Diego Sanchez (163.2)

265 lbs.: Rizvan Kuniev (265) vs. Anthony Hamilton (264.8)

135 lbs.: Ray Borg (135.6) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.8)

165 lbs.: Handesson Ferreira (164.8) vs. Zach Juusola (165.6)

175 lbs.: Raimond Magomedaliev (174.4) vs. Impa Kasanganay (179.2)

Eagle FC 46 ‘Prelims’ Card On FLX:

155 lbs.: Akhmed Aliev (156) vs. Darrell Horcher (155.6)

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov (186.2) vs. Nah-shon Burrell (186)

135 lbs.: Irwin Rivera (135.6) vs. Firdavs Khasanov (136)

160 lbs.: Archie Colgan (160.4) vs. Dylan Mantello (160)

205 lbs.: Reggie Peña (206) vs. Ronny Markes (205)

175 lbs.: Thomas Webb (174.4) vs. Tyler Ray (174.8)

145 lbs.: Caio Uruguai (146) vs. Sitik Muduev (145.8

185 lbs.: Manny Walo (183.4) vs. Ryder Newman (184.8)

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...