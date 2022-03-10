Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez staredown video from Eagle FC 46 ceremonial weigh-ins

YOUR MAIN EVENT @MoTownPhenom vs @DiegoSanchezUFC #EagleFC46 : Lee vs. Sanchez | March 11 at 6P ET on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/g9L9bqSleV

Eagle Fighting Championship is back in our lives tomorrow night (March 11, 2022).

The main event will feature two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans competing at 165-pounds as Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez collide. Both men made weight Thurs. morning.

In the co-main event, another ex-UFC roster member will be in action as Anthony Hamilton takes on Rizvan Kuniev at Heavyweight.

Rizvan Kuniev vs @AHamilton_MMA are set to fight for the Heavyweight title

Directly before the big men battle it out, former UFC Flyweight title challenger Ray Borg will face ex-Bellator Bantamweight contender, Ricky Bendejas. The bout will be at 135-pounds.

.@tazmexufc vs oo @RickyBandejas





The main event between Lee and Sanchez will result in a rebound victory for either as they come in off losses in their final UFC contests. In Aug. 2021, Lee suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez which made him 1-4 in his last five outings. As for Sanchez, a Sept. 2020 loss to Jake Matthews followed by some “coaching” shenanigans spelled the end for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 1 winner.

Eagle FC 46’s full lineup can be seen below.

Eagle FC 46 Main Card On FLX:

165 lbs.: Kevin Lee (165.8) vs. Diego Sanchez (163.2)

265 lbs.: Rizvan Kuniev (265) vs. Anthony Hamilton (264.8)

135 lbs.: Ray Borg (135.6) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.8)

165 lbs.: Handesson Ferreira (164.8) vs. Zach Juusola (165.6)

175 lbs.: Raimond Magomedaliev (174.4) vs. Impa Kasanganay (179.2)

Eagle FC 46 ‘Prelims’ Card On FLX:

155 lbs.: Akhmed Aliev (156) vs. Darrell Horcher (155.6)

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov (186.2) vs. Nah-shon Burrell (186)

135 lbs.: Irwin Rivera (135.6) vs. Firdavs Khasanov (136)

160 lbs.: Archie Colgan (160.4) vs. Dylan Mantello (160)

205 lbs.: Reggie Peña (206) vs. Ronny Markes (205)

175 lbs.: Thomas Webb (174.4) vs. Tyler Ray (174.8)

145 lbs.: Caio Uruguai (146) vs. Sitik Muduev (145.8

185 lbs.: Manny Walo (183.4) vs. Ryder Newman (184.8)