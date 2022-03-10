Live! Watch Eagle FC 46 weigh-in stream, special Khabib press conference video

Eagle FC has a busy afternoon in “The Sunshine State,” starting with a special press conference featuring promoter and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will formally announce the Eagle FC MMA event on May 20.

The LIVE video stream begins at 3:30 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Shortly after that press conference concludes, Eagle FC will stage its ceremonial weigh ins for the “Lee vs. Sanchez” event at 4 p.m. ET, also embedded in the video above, for the FLX card streaming tomorrow night (Fri., March 11, 2022) at 6 p.m. ET from Miami.

You can skip the video and get full text results from the early weigh ins below.

Eagle FC 46 Main Card On FLX:

165 lbs.: Kevin Lee (165.8) vs. Diego Sanchez (163.2)

265 lbs.: Rizvan Kuniev (265) vs. Anthony Hamilton (264.8)

135 lbs.: Ray Borg (135.6) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.8)

165 lbs.: Handesson Ferreira (164.8) vs. Zach Juusola (165.6)

175 lbs.: Raimond Magomedaliev (174.4) vs. Impa Kasanganay (179.2)

Eagle FC 46 ‘Prelims’ Card On FLX:

155 lbs.: Akhmed Aliev (156) vs. Darrell Horcher (155.6)

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov (186.2) vs. Nah-shon Burrell (186)

135 lbs.: Irwin Rivera (135.6) vs. Firdavs Khasanov (136)

160 lbs.: Archie Colgan (160.4) vs. Dylan Mantello (160)

205 lbs.: Reggie Peña (206) vs. Ronny Markes (205)

175 lbs.: Thomas Webb (174.4) vs. Tyler Ray (174.8)

145 lbs.: Caio Uruguai (146) vs. Sitik Muduev (145.8

185 lbs.: Manny Walo (183.4) vs. Ryder Newman (184.8)

All 26 fighters made weight without incident.

Eagle FC 46 will be headlined by former UFC welterweights Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez, who look to usher in a new era of combat sports spread across more diverse weight classes. Elsewhere on the card, Rizvan Kuniev and Anthony Hamilton hook ‘em up for the Eagle FC heavyweight title.